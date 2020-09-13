Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Transcript: Human-powered roller coaster. Velocity Valley Amusement Park in New Zealand has eight thrill-seeking adventure activity rides, but the one that truly tests a person’s strength is the Shweeb Racer. Pedal-powered by each participant, these suspended aerodynamic racing pods can reach speeds of over 30 mph. Race your friends one-on-one to see who is fastest along the 3 lap, 600-meter course. This eco-friendly ride can accommodate up to two people, and the current track record is 60.3 seconds. Can you beat that time?

A trip to New Zealand is pretty costly, but if you're looking for a quick way to scratch your racing itch, check out this Anki Overdrive set. Racing "robot supercars" is the next best thing to pedaling along on a rollercoaster.

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition - $44.99 at Amazon.com