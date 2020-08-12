The Toyota Sequoia SUV will join other models in the company's lineup that are offered in a Nightshade Edition for the 2021 model year, giving potential buyers another option to pick from as Toyota's biggest SUV soldiers on otherwise unchanged.

While Nightshade Editions have become effectively universal within the Toyota lineup, the company is taking a slightly different tack with the Sequoia, which will get the treatment applied to the feature-rich Limited model, rather than the more mundane SE, which is the typical beneficiary of the Nightshade treatment.

The Nightshade Edition falls just short of being a full blackout package, with heavy emphasis on "just" only because it can be optioned with an exterior finish other than black. Inside, it comes with black leather seating. Outside, you get dark chrome on the "Sequoia" badge, body moldings, lower grille insert and fog light trim. In addition to Midnight Black Metallic, it can be paired with Magnetic Gray Metallic and — if you go for the super-duper Nightshade Special Edition — Blizzard Pearl.

"With the close of summer comes shorter days and earlier sunsets – the perfect time for the Sequoia Nightshade Edition to make its arrival," Toyota said in its announcement.

For a little extra potential variety, Toyota will also offer the Sequoia TRD Pro in its new Lunar Rock paint finish, which has become one of the company's signature paint codes for its off-road trucks and SUVs. As with other models, the Lunar Rock finish will replace Army Green on the Sequoia TRD Pro.

With this announcement, Toyota also confirmed that the 2021 Sequoia will be almost the same exact price as the 2020 model, with the base SE grade getting a hike of just $120, which is consistent with increases throughout the Sequoia model line.

In other words, if you're in the market and you don't want a Nightshade Edition or the new Lunar Rock finish, go ahead and pull the trigger on a 2020; there's little need to wait

