Here’s an answer to a question you didn’t even know you had: What does the inside of a tire look like while a car drives down the road? The YouTube channel Warped Perceptions , the same one that has shown us what happens inside a rotary engine and a piston engine, has an answer.

The host mounts a GoPro and light onto the barrel of a wheel on his Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG, then slips the tire on over it. This leaves the camera hanging out in the small space between the wheel and tire. When the host begins driving around is when it gets especially interesting. As the tire rolls over the ground and impacts bumps in the road, we see the rubber changing shape and giving with the road. We’ve never seen a video that better illustrates how a tire interacts with the surface it’s driving on.

This also serves as a reminder about how the tire acts as an arm of the car’s suspension system, soaking up bumps and affecting ride quality. It’s fascinating to see and scratches an itch that developed as soon as we saw the title of the video. Do watch it above. Tires are one of the most important aspects of how a car rides and handles, so gaining a new perspective on how they do their work is fascinating. If you just want to see the view from inside the tire, skip to the four minute mark.

