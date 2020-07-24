Transcript: Escape the city in style. Roofnest makes hardshell roof top tents for your car. The latest few are the Falcon Regular and the Falcon XL. The Falcon Regular can accommodate 2 people while the XL version can sleep up to 3. Open with a simple push. There is no tent-building fuss. It comes with an 8.5-foot telescoping ladder for access. Inside is a 3-inch foam mattress, shoe bag, and storage bungie. Falcon Regular costs $3,395 and the XL is only $100 more at $3,495.

Looking for something like this but the Falcon Regular and Falcon XL are a bit too pricey? Check out the Raptor Series Voyager Rooftop Tent currently on Amazon.

Raptor Series Voyager Rooftop Tent - $874.99 (20% off) at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.