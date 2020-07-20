When Nintendo introduced Mario Kart Tour for Android and iPhone last year, it made a couple of questionable decisions, like not offering a multiplayer experience and making the game playable only in portrait mode. Nintendo added multiplayer mode in March, and today, it made the game playable in landscape.

You can now flip between portrait and landscape while you’re playing, and landscape mode offers a new control layout. The changes make a lot of sense and will likely make the game a bit more appealing.

For the most part, we’ve found Mario Kart Tour to work surprisingly well. Its simplicity makes it an approachable racer for the masses. The tracks are gorgeous, and you still get to hit people with green shells. The biggest drawback is that it’s a “free-to-start” title, which adds the complexity of different currencies, stores and experience point systems. We’ll see if Nintendo has any more updates up its sleeve.

This story by Christine Fisher originally appeared on Engadget.

Related Video: