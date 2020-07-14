Angelina Tafoya, of Haleiwa, Hawaii, recently got the surprise of her life when she donated $10 to charity through the online platform Omaze and won her dream car — a custom Zelectric Bronco. The first-gen restored Bronco is fitted with an Electric GT motor powered by a Tesla battery with a range of around 200 miles. That 400-horsepower motor also propels this Brittany Blue five-seater from 0-60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds.

Angela donated $10 to Big League Impact, a nonprofit charity founded by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his brother Trey Wainwright, for her chance to win big. Big League Impact is an organization that “unites MLB Players and fans to help save lives, restore dignity, instill hope, and improve our communities around the globe. Contributions have supported a wide variety of causes including humanitarian aid, health and medicine, education, access to water, and more.”

Out of thousands of entries, Angela walked away with a custom electric Ford (worth $301,548 in retail value) and $20,000 in cash.

