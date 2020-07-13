The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship luxury sedan has once again been caught by one of our spy photographers. This time, the prototypes have dropped their camouflage on all but the front and rear fascias giving us our best look yet at the big sedan's shape. We also get to see it in both short- and long-wheelbase form.

Unsurprisingly, the car's flanks are clean and conservative. The only decorative marks are a crease at the top of the doors that runs the full length of the car, an upswept line in the lower part of the doors, and a strip of trim at the bottom edges of the doors. It's a more subtle and more elegant look than the more sculpted current car.

We also get a clear look at the car's flush-mounted pop-out door handles. They're small and rounded as expected. What's surprising is that they're highlighted by chrome strips on the top edges. So even when they're flush, they're still clearly visible, which seems a bit antithetical to having handles that conform to the shape of the body.

There isn't much to talk about the front and rear since they're still covered. The grille is very similar to the current car, while the headlights have become thinner. At the rear, the vertical taillights have given way to thin, horizontal units.

Mercedes has stated that the new S-Class will go on sale by the end of the year. It will have a radically different interior to current Mercedes models with an enormous screen for the center stack. Many unique high-tech features will debut in the car, too, including a 3D-instrument display and augmented-reality heads-up display.

