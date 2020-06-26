The BMW i8 is no more, the last example having rolled off the assembly line earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean your chance to pick one up has passed. Thanks to Omaze.

When the i8 first came out it was immediately my favorite BWM in the lineup looks-wise, and once we had the chance to drive it around Northern-Michigan for our Tech of the Year testing, it became one of my favorite BMW’s to drive as well.

With 368 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, it wasn’t the fastest car out there, but it was quick, hitting 60 mph from a standstill in around four seconds. The example from Omaze is one of the two hundred Ultimate Sophisto Editions made, and comes with all taxes and shipping covered, as well as $20,000 in cash.

Win a 2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition and $20,000

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all, there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries. The donations themselves benefit the USA Bobsled/Skeleton team.

“Omaze has committed to a three-year partnership to raise funds to support the needs of USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes as they work to achieve sustained competitive excellence in Olympic competition. Unlike most nations, US athletes do not receive any tax dollars, nor continuous government funding. USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes depend on private donations and sponsorships to help them win on the world's stage. Your generosity will help ease the financial burdens of training and competition for US bobsled and skeleton athletes—currently the most diverse team of all Winter Olympic sports.”

If you want this BMW i8 and $20K in cold hard cash, enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is July 9, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.