Jessi Combs is officially the world's fastest woman. Guinness World Records posthumously awarded Combs the title after she was clocked at 522.783 miles per hour before the crash that took her life in August 2019. After her death, Combs' family stated that "Jessi's most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth." Mission accomplished, Jessi.

According to Guinness, the previous record for land speed held by a woman was Kitty O'Neil at 512.710 mph. "Jessi is the first person to break this record in more than 40 years," says the record-tracking company. Combs' record speed was set on a dry lake bed in the Alvord Desert in Oregon on August 27, 2019.

According to an Instagram post prior to the record attempt, Combs' North American Eagle team was aiming to surpass 600 mph. The Harney County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon determined that the crash that ended her life at age 39 was caused by "a mechanical failure of the front wheel, most likely caused from striking an object on the desert."

Combs was a co-host for "The List," which ran on Autoblog from 2011-2017. She was a well-known television personality who appeared in several shows, including "Overhauling" and "All Girls Garage." As her family said when her record run was submitted to Guinness during an event celebrating her life, "she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history."

