Words matter in these troubled times. Silence is complicity. As our society quakes with injustice and racism, it’s incumbent on all of us to speak out. At Autoblog, we pledge to be a part of the solution. At its best, the auto industry embraces diversity, and so should the media who seek to cover it with fairness. Here’s what we’re doing.

— We condemn racism, in all forms.

— We are broadening our coverage to highlight issues of social justice — and injustice — in the automotive industry.

— We commit to increasing the diversity of our staff at Autoblog.

— We pledge to amplify voices and stories from the Black community and other communities whose voices and stories are not told.

— Effective immediately, we will begin capitalizing the B when referring to the Black community, as other news outlets have done.

The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others have brought our country to a reckoning. In recent days, the leaders of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have all stood up for social justice and demanded change. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the only African American driver in the Cup series, courageously called for the removal of the Confederate flag from races, where it was still seen in the crowd. Less than 48 hours later, NASCAR banned the flag. Change is possible when people speak up.

At Autoblog, of course we will continue to review cars and cover automotive news and events from around the world. Our enthusiasm for the automobile is as strong as ever. But right now, in this moment, it’s vital for those with a platform to say: Black Lives Matter. It’s simple human decency. All elements of society are now compelled to act — including an automotive website.

Humbly,

Greg Migliore

Editor-in-Chief

June 2020