Porsche’s air-cooled flat-six engines are the stuff of legend, and now you can be reminded of their ingenuity each time you reach for your morning cuppa. A South African company called Super Veloce (super fast) that designs and makes automotive-themed espresso machines has unveiled its newest model: the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition.

It’s inspired by the air-cooled flat-six Porsche 911 engine that featured in the 993 generation of the car, and it’s billed as a blacked-out and “more aggressive” version of the company’s Flat Six coffee maker (because who wants timid coffee?). It’s made of stainless steel, aluminum alloy, titanium and even carbon fiber, about which the company devotes a lengthy explanatory blog post.

It measures roughly 15 inches long, 16.5 inches wide and 13.5 inches tall, and it clocks in at more than 47 pounds. Despite its performance pedigree, we’re guessing this probably isn’t quite the workhorse to power the automotive-themed coffee shop you’ve been dreaming of opening, but rather is more suited to home use or maybe in a Porsche dealership, C-suite or collector’s clubhouse.

The company was founded in 2013 by Paolo Mastrogiuseppe, a designer and mechanical engineer who worked with his father and younger brother in a precision machine shop manufacturing equipment for the automotive, mining and earthmoving industries in South Africa.

"Italians are known for great coffee, it is part of their rich culture," Sunel van der Linde, a marketing executive at the company, told Autoblog in an email. He added that the machines "are collector’s items that can be passed down from one generation to the next."

True to form, only 993 units will be built. It’s priced at €10,200 — about $11,000 — and it runs on standard 110- and 120-volt systems as well as 220 and 240 voltage inputs.