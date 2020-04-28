Tesla drops plan to recall some workers to California plant this week

Tesla has called off having at least some employees return to its Fremont, California, plant this week and plans to bring them back the day after a local shelter-in-place order is scheduled to lift, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A paint department supervisor told employees in an email on Sunday that there was no need to come back to the factory this week, according to the report.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

San Francisco Bay Area's stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on May 3.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on Friday that it was likely the Bay Area's stay-at-home order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3, and on Monday the Public Health Officers of the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley said in a joint statement that they will issue revised shelter-in-place orders later this week extending until the end of May. The new order will ease some specific restrictions for what the health officers from the counties described as a "small number of number of lower-risk activities."

Material from TechCrunch was used in this report.