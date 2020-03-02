Everyone wants a clean, fresh car interior, but not everyone wants to put in the work to make it so. I'll be the first to admit that I'm one of those people. A real, serious interior cleaning often seems to just fall by the wayside, happening only once or twice a year at most. If you're like me, it might be worth considering this three-pack of Armor All cleaning wipes.

This three-pack includes cleaning wipes, protectant wipes, and glass wipes. According to the manufacturer, the "cleaning wipes easily remove ground-in dirt, dust and grime" and the "original protectant wipes renew and revitalize vinyl, rubber and plastic." You can probably guess what the glass wipes do. These wipes are a quick and easy way to give at least a cursory clean to your interior.

The wipes are currently sitting at a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with reviewer "Princess" having this to say about the product:

"I got almost everything to keep my pristine Monte Carlo pristine! I am a smoker, so if I want to keep my car clean, I have to stay on top of it. The only thing not in this kit is something for leather seats. But the glass wipes are a lot easier than trying to spray Windex while sitting inside your car. You don't get the cleaner running down onto your dashboard, a big plus! With all these products being in wipe form, you can control where you want to clean. And Armor All always has high quality products!"

You can pick up the three-pack with 30 wipes in each right now for just $12.91 right here on Amazon.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.