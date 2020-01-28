The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over in Waukesha, Wis., recently after it failed to move out of the lane closest to a stopped emergency vehicle, which is the law in Wisconsin and just a good driving practice anywhere. The Waukesha County Sheriff office then publicly shamed the enormous hot dog on Twitter along with some instructive driving safety hashtags. Apparently, the driver was given a verbal warning.

