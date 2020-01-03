Long before its purchase by Mercedes and subsequent hyphenation, AMG was an independent company doing some very wild stuff, even by late 1980s standards. This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG Widebody was on the cusp of madness, with a heavily breathed-on 6.0-liter V8 that produced something like twice the rated torque of the 5.6 it was based on.

While this one isn't completely original, it does fit the mood. This particular example has bespoke carbon fiber flares and outrageous zebra-striped wood trim that also extends all the way around the steering wheel. Deep, deep-dish wheels with chromed barrels hit the perfect note. A full coil-over suspension is a departure from the original but, if well set up, could be an improvement. Same with the full exhaust system, which would require hearing to judge if it's appropriate for the mood.

Regardless, with 32,000 miles on the clock, and not so rare that a restomod like this isn't complete sacrilege, this is a very appealing and eye-catching classic AMG from what's arguably the tuner's high water mark. Russo and Steele's pre-auction estimate is a heady $250,000 - $300,000, and maybe that's fair given the extensive custom work. But more than any other 560 SEC AMG Widebody (and there aren't many), we highly recommend getting this one looked over by an expert. With this much departure from stock, you want to be very sure you know what you're getting – even if the cool factor is inarguable. It'll be auctioned at the Scottsdale event – read the listing here.

Related Video: