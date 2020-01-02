When is a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 not actually a Corvette? When it's a one-off, Bertone-pinned extravagance like the Mantide. This 638-horsepower monster may have a face only a mother could love, but we're sure just about anybody could get behind its out-of-this-world performance. Besides, who doesn't wish they could own a one-of-a-kind design from a world-famous design house like Stile Bertone?

Well, here's your chance. When it debuted back in 2009, we called the Mantide's design "striking," and that's probably still the best word for it. The concept, which toured the world and was validated at the Nardo test track in Italy, was meant to be the first of 10 examples. That production run never materialized, but the concept is a running, drive car that also happens to be a spectacular conversation piece.

Let's check the credentials. As we mentioned above, this sucker rides on the C6-generation Corvette ZR1 platform and running gear, but coach builder Bertone took the formula a step further with a healthy injection of carbon fiber body materials and a super lightweight interior. As a result, it can do 0-60 in just 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 218 miles per hour.

As Motor Authority points out, this uber-rare supercar concept has been eligible to change hands on multiple occasions. In fact, it was listed for sale by a dealership in New York back in October, and it's unclear whether that resulted in a sale or if the dealership decided to consign it via Worldwide Auctioneers, which is responsible for its current listing and forthcoming auction. The October listing indicated approximately 10,000 miles on the Mantide's odometer; the latest listing omitted its mileage, and there are no close-up pics of the cluster for verification.

If you want a chance at this weird one-off, you can bid at Worldwide's Scottsdale auction, which kicks off Jan. 15.

Related Video: