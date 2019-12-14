Autoblog video week in review | Dec. 8-14

The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week we discuss the pros and cons of the Limited trim of the Jeep Cherokee, show you the first-person POV of the all-wheel-drive Dodge Challenger GT, rant about how Epic games is ruining Rocket League, and we've got a new episode of the Autoblog Podcast featuring the Civic Type R and Hyundai Veloster N.

On Monday the new Behind The Wheel episode went live. In it, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw takes a Jeep Cherokee Limited to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Host, Erik Maier was joined by Producer Amr Sayour for the Tuesday Twitch stream for some heated Rocket League competition. Erik also has a nice rant about some recent money-grubbing tactics perpetrated by Epic Games in Rocket League.

On Wednesday we took the 2019 Dodge Challenger GT out for a spin. You can experience the outing too by watching the latest POV Drive:

The Thursday Twitch stream features Erik and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale playing Need For Speed: Heat. Watch Erik and Joel complete two in-game "day challenges, 2 Star A Drift Zone and Reach 4x Drift Multiplier.

On Friday Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore sat down with Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale for the Autoblog Podcast. In episode #607 they discuss the Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai Veloster N.