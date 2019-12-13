While automakers are rushing to add active safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist to more and more models, the 2020 Honda Fit is dropping the option of Honda Sensing from its two lower trims: LX and Sport. The package, which includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, road-departure mitigation, and automatic high beams, remains standard on the EX and EX-L variants.

A general slimming-down of the Fit variants appears to be the reason for the counterintuitive move, as the 2020 Fit also drops its EX manual model. The 2020 Fit model range is reduced to: LX manual or LX CVT, Sport manual or Sport CVT, EX, and EX-L. The latter two are both CVTs.

LX prices rise by $40, and now start at $17,120 with destination. The rest of the line sees a $140 increase. The Sport now starts at $18,530. For both the LX and the Sport, the CVT is another $800. Previously, Honda Sensing could be added to either for $1,000. The EX CVT is now $19,990, while the EX-L is $21,550. The 2020 Honda Fit arrives at dealers on Dec. 16.

Related Video: