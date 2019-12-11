What a Rolls-Royce customer wants, a Rolls-Royce customer gets. An entrepreneur from Stockholm, Sweden, named Ayad Al Saffar recently commissioned this bespoke Phantom with the dream of being enveloped in an elegant floral arrangement. Using a rose garden at the House of Rolls-Royce as inspiration, designers shaped more than one million embroidered stitches into an entanglement of greenery, flowers, and butterflies. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller Ötvös calls it the Rose Phantom.

Apparently, the person who ordered this Phantom likes flowers so much that he named two of four children after plants. Now, a personal garden goes anywhere the car goes. The custom order was a natural fit in the Phantom, as the Rolls-Royce Rose Garden in Goodwood, West Sussex, is the only place in the world that grows the Phantom Rose, a flower created exclusively for Rolls-Royce by British rose breeder Philip Harkness.

The customer's daughter Magnolia chose the Peacock Blue exterior on the Phantom. Embellished with a touch of flair, it has a Charles Blue double pinstripe along the beltline, as do the wheels, which are meant to mimic a floral design. The simple and stately exterior makes the interior stand out all the more.

Inside, satin stitch Phantom Roses adorn the doors and the starlight headliner. The design shows the flowers in multiple stages of growth and is intended to portray a floral net spreading throughout the vehicle. Even the driver gets to enjoy the foliage, as the glass-encased dashboard has its own bouquet. A final touch uses Peacock and Adonis Blue butterflies to add a bit of motion to the scene. The cabin scheme inverts the exterior colorway and uses Charles Blue leather Serenity Seating with Peacock Blue piping.

Al Saffar says it took him 35 years to achieve his dream of buying a Rolls-Royce.