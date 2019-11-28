This Black Friday weekend, you can fight the crowds running from big-box store to big-box store, or you can win Christmas in one fell swoop by throwing down the winning bid on this incredible slot-car track.

This 1:32-scale track was created by the genius builders at Slot Mods, of Detroit, whose work is renowned for its detail and realism. The track was commissioned by Formula One, and spent the 2018 racing season in the Formula One Paddock Club at each of the season's races, where it was used by VIP race goers. Now it can come to your house, via the RM Auctions Abu Dhabi sale that takes place this Saturday.

The layout stands 30 inches off the ground and is seven feet wide and 16 feet long, so make sure your rec room is big enough. Constructed of wood, the layout features a two-car track, automatic lap timing, and on-track cameras. The spectators and buildings are hand-painted, and the layout is extensively landscaped.

The proceeds benefit the Reaching the Last Mile Fund charity, and the pre-sale estimate is $20,000 to $30,000. That's actually quite reasonable for a Slot Mods track, as the company's Custom Scenic Megatracks start at $75K. Consider it a half-price sale.