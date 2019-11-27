What kind of driver is dumb enough to drag race through the Lincoln Tunnel? The same kind who is dumb enough to post dashcam footage of the ensuing crash on Instagram.

The tunnel, which connects Midtown Manhattan and Weehawkin, New Jersey, with three two-lane tubes, is usually a traffic-choked nightmare with a 35-mph speed limit. But taking advantage of relatively sparse nighttime traffic, a father and son from Hewitt, New Jersey, drag-raced their Corvettes through the 1.5-mile tunnel. Predictably, this led to a crash, as the younger driver lost control of his car, hitting a vehicle in the adjacent lane, bouncing off the wall, and then taking out an SUV.

The younger driver was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but police re-opened their investigation after he recently posted dashcam footage of the incident on his Instagram page. Now, both drivers have been arrested, and the new charges include reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and illegal speed contest.