If you live in an area that's home to a lot of deer, you know all about the struggles of watching out for rogue bucks crossing the road. Deer cause all kinds of accidents trying to cross highways and other roads. If you're concerned about a deer jumping out in front of you on your drive, you might think about picking up a pack of deer whistles for your car. The 4 whistles in the pack attach to your vehicle with waterproof self-adhesion tape, and use ultrasonic sound to warn deer of your presence up to 1/4 mile away. You can check out the four-pack here for 22% off.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.