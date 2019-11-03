OSLO — German auto maker Audi's fully-electric e-tron sports utility vehicle was the top-selling car in Norway last month with an 8.3% market share, according to registration data.

Audi delivered 873 electric SUVs in October, ahead of Volkswagen Golf in second place with 748 cars, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

In total, 35.7% of all cars sold in Norway last month were electric.

Norway is seen as a bellwether for the EV market. Seeking to end the sale of combustion-engine cars by the middle of the next decade, Norway exempts battery-powered vehicles from taxes imposed on petrol and diesel engines.

Tesla's Model 3 sales fell to a market share of just 1.2% in October, but the car still remains the country's top-selling car year-to-date.