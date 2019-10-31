AUSTIN, Texas — Closer racing and smaller budgets.

Formula One hopes it has found the formula to close the gap between teams fighting for championships and the cars bringing up the rear of the grid to create better and more compelling racing.

Series officials unveiled their long-awaited rules for 2021 and beyond Thursday at the U.S. Grand Prix, with Formula One chief executive Chase Carey insisting the changes "respect the DNA" of the open-wheel series while improving its future,

"The goal has always been to improve the competition and action on the track," Carey said. "We will have cars that are better able to battle on the track."

Formula One has been dominated by Mercedes since the move to the hybrid engine in 2014 as the team has won six consecutive constructor's championships. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton can clinch the team's sixth consecutive driver's championship Sunday.

The only teams even challenging Mercedes on the podium have been Ferrari and Red Bull.

While technical regulations will create more standard parts and make the cars slightly heavier and slower, the biggest change is likely to be the new limit on what teams can spend. The budgets of the biggest teams can push close to $500 million. But from 2021 on, teams will be limited to $175 million spent for on-track performance

Those figures won't include expenses for things such as marketing, driver contracts and the three highest salaries on the team. But teams that violate the racing budget cap could face penalties, including losing a championship.