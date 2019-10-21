Transcript: Inflate your flat bike tire in seconds. The CO2 Inflator is a compact tool that can help you out in a pinch. It uses CO2 cartridges to fully inflate a flat tire in just seconds. The aluminium alloy valve takes a 16-gram thread CO2 cartridge. CO2 gas will dissipate from rubber over time so this tool is best used as an emergency solution. Deflate the CO2 from your tires then re-inflate with air when possible. The quick and easy CO2 Inflator is currently $19.98.

