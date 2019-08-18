Late-night accident injures one at Woodward Dream Cruise

According to a report from The Detroit News, the driver of a Dodge Viper lost control and crashed into a State Farm insurance office on the 45000 block of Woodward avenue in Pontiac, Michigan, just before 10 pm at the tail end of the Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday night.

While the business was closed, there were reportedly spectators still watching the Dream Cruise festivities, and the newspaper says a 16-year-old boy was "almost struck." A parked 1984 Buick Regal — apparently heavily modified and featuring a drag-racing parachute attached to the rear — was hit and damaged in the crash.

The driver of the Viper escaped with nothing more than scratches, but according to the report his passenger suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.