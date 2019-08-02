Watch new 'Top Gear' hosts drive through Borneo jungle in 40-year-old cars

In these 2 clips from the latest episode of "Top Gear," the two new hosts for this season decide to have a race through the jungles of Borneo. In typical "Top Gear" fashion though, this isn't just any normal race. Paddy McGuinness is behind the wheel of a Matra Bagheera, a forgotten French sports car from the '70s, and Freddie Flintoff, the absolute madman, hopped in an Austin Allegro estate. The two slog their way through difficult terrain riddled with potholes until they eventually came up against what ended up being very slick, very thick mud.

The story continues in the clip below when the pair has to brave their fears of ocelots, tarantulas, and black leopards to try and get the little car unstuck. You'll have to watch the clip to see if they succeed. As always, don't forget to check out more "Top Gear" when it airs on BBC America at 8 p.m. ET Sundays.

