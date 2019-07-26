In this clip from the newest season of "Top Gear," host Chris Harris gets behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Putting all 444 horses to the test, Harris decides to pit the EV against some of its in-class competition to see if Elon Musk's claim that it "... will beat anything in its class on the track" can be taken seriously. The Model 3 is pitted against a Mercedes-AMG C63S, Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, and BMW M3 in a drag race with a twist. Unlike traditional drag races, this one is half a mile long, twice the length as usual. The race is dramatic, and we won't spoil the outcome for you here, but you can check out the results in the clip above. And don't forget to check out more "Top Gear" when it airs on BBC America at 8 p.m. ET Sundays.