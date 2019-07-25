Manual transmission options are constantly on the chopping block these days in new cars. We learned the other day that the C8 Corvette is never going to offer a manual, but BMW M boss Markus Flasch told BMW Blog that the next M3 and M4 will offer a manual transmission option. We heard rumors of a manual transmission being on the table early this year, but this latest news comes as more concrete confirmation that the stick shift is sticking around.

“It’s a bit early to disclose all the details but something I want to highlight is that we will have a manual stick shift,” Flasch told BMW Blog. “Manual is very important. The manual stick shift is not a performance-bringer, because an automatic transmission is just faster, you can ask any race driver. But it gives the vehicle character and I kind of compare it to people who love mechanical watches; it isn’t more precise and it doesn’t have any advantage at all but it’s a character feature. So is a stick shift.”

Great stuff, Flasch. We always love hearing the people in charge speak fondly of manual transmissions, because so many folks like us love them. With Flasch is charge of BMW M for the foreseeable future, we can rest assured that M cars won’t be giving up their third pedals anytime soon.

On the less fortunate side of things, the only way you’ll be getting a manual in the new 3 Series is in a full-blown, very expensive, M car. We’re no fan of that circumstance, but at least the option is there. As for everything else about the new M3 and M4? It’s going to have all-wheel drive as an option, and will be fully revealed at some point in 2020 as a 2021 model year car.