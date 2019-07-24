The Club 1102 LX Series Steering Wheel Lock

What better place to start than with a classic. This particular wheel lock is resistant to sawing, prying, and even freon. It's also a universal fit no matter the type of vehicle you have. You can pick one up here on Amazon for just $40.

Faraday Bag (RFID Signal Blocking Bag)

If you're truly serious about security, you may already have one of these. For those of you who don't, this is a bag that protects your cellphone from remote attacks that could wipe or steal your data. It can also block your phone's GPS signal, giving you an extra layer of privacy if you're looking for it. This Faraday Bag can be had for just $8.99.

Emergency Open Unlock Tool

Security isn't always about keeping people out. Sometimes it's about knowing how to get in. This unlock tool can help you do just that if you're locked out of your car. The kit can be had right now for $47.99.

Digital Wireless Backup Camera

This digital backup camera kit can help you keep an even closer eye on your surroundings. It comes with a license plate camera for outside and a 5" display screen for inside. The set is available here on Amazon for $99.99.

Car Cigarette Lighter 3 Socket Adapter

This might look like something straight out of "Rick and Morty," but it's actually a super helpful cigarette lighter splitter. In the same way that you might use a USB hub at home or at the office, the same idea applies here. If you're trying to run multiple devices that use this type of input, this thing could really save the day. You can pick one up for just $17.99.

