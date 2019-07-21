2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition ratchets up the exclusivity

For the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur's first year of production, the automaker will offer the First Edition model. The sedan adopts a brace of options taken from the standard car, as well as identifying badging. Outside, a set of Union Jacks with a number "1" in the center can be found on the C-pillars, just as were found on the Continental GT First Edition released last year. The words "First Edition" appear on the treadplates, and the sedan sits on 22-inch Mulliner Specification wheels. Up front, the electronic Flying B mascot with illuminated wings retreats to its den inside the grille frame when the car is locked.

Inside, the instrument panel gets another Union Jack along with the Bentley Rotating Display. Owners can choose to have the First Edition Bentley Winged Emblems embroidered into the headrests. The panoramic roof and mood lighting come standard, as does Touring Specification, which adds driver assistance features like a head-up display, lane assist, night vision, and adaptive cruise control.

The premier example of the breed is set to be auctioned at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's inaugural ball called the Midsummer Party, taking place at Jean Pigozzi's Villa Dorane on July 24, in Cap d'Antibes. All proceeds from the Mulsanne's sale will be given to the EJAF, but the new buyer will still have work to do. A Bentley designer will host the owner in Crewe or travel to the owner's home to spec out the car "through Bentley's exclusive Co-Creation Luxury Service." We're not sure how that's different than Mulliner, but to anyone buying a Bentley in the South of France at an Elton John event, it isn't likely to matter. They'll get whatever they want, including the right to say, "First."