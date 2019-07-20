Toyota unveils 'Accessible People Mover' for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Golf carts just aren't going to cut it for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Instead, Toyota is providing the APM, or Accessible People Mover, a boxy shuttle that runs on battery-electric power, has a built-in ramp, and wears airless wheels. Surprisingly, it does not have autonomous capabilities.

As the official worldwide partner of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, Toyota created this futuristic-looking cart as a "last one mile solution." Toyota will use it around the games to transport not only athletes and staff but any visitors with special needs, as well. Toyota is deploying about 200 units, some of which will be used at the Olympic Village.

There are two types of the APM: Basic and Relief. The basic model has three rows, including the single central driver seat up front. The second row can accommodate three people, and the third row can fit two people, for a total of five maximum passengers. The second row can also be folded up to make room for visitors in wheelchairs. Built-in anchor plates will help keep wheelchairs in place while the APM is using its batteries and electric motor to scoot around. It has a top speed of 11.8 mph and a 62-mile range.

The APM Relief has a slightly different configuration. Half of the second and third rows are removed to make room for a stretcher, in case of using the APM as an emergency vehicle. With the stretcher in place, there is space for two relief staff members to ride along. They're not quite flying vehicles, but they'll do.

The Olympic Games start July 24, 2020, and run through August 9, 2020. The Paralympic Games start shortly after on August 25, 2020, and end September 6, 2020.