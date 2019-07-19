Riparo Genuine Leather Full-Finger Driving Gloves

Driving gloves make you go faster; it's science. These Riparo gloves could help you feel more in control cruising down the highway in your new mid-engine beauty. They can be had on Amazon for $24.97 - $49.97.

VicTsing 2 Pack Safety Hammer

These particular accessories are important for any car you may be driving. You can never be too cautious out there on the road. These tools include both a seatbelt cutter and a car window breaker, and you can get a 2 pack on Amazon right now for $9.99.

Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (4 Pack)

You know you're gonna be looking fresh, so you'll definitely want to be smelling fresh too. These activated charcoal odor eliminators can be had on Amazon for $19.95 per four-pack.

A Golf Bag Of Your Choice

Critics of the new mid-engine Corvette will say it has "no" real storage space. They're wrong. According to Chevy, you can fit two sets of golf clubs in the trunk, and the frunk is big enough for a standard carry-on bag. If you're looking for a new bag for your clubs, there are still a few decent deals available on Amazon post-Prime Day. You can check them out here.

A Sweet Pair Of Shades

Is it even legal to drive a Corvette without hot sunglasses? I mean, probably, but why would you?

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.