Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Racing Wheel - PlayStation 4

The Thrustmaster T300 is an officially licensed Gran Turismo and PS3/PS4 racing wheel. It includes the GT Edition Pedal Set with three adjustable metal pedals. This wheel is compatible with Playstation 3, Playstation 4 and PC. The Thrustmaster T300 is currently on sale at Amazon for $300.00, a $99.99 discount.

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback racing wheel for Xbox One

Another Thrustmaster product, this one is made for the Xbox One and Windows devices, specifically. It features a realistic "competition" wheel design and a 900° force feedback base. This wheel is a whopping 37% off on Amazon right now, bringing the price down to $126.37.

Conquer Racing Simulator Cockpit Wheel Stand and Gear Shifter Mount

First thing's first; this is not a racing wheel. This is only the stand and the shifter mount. The actual wheel, shifter, and pedals aren't included. This stand is compatible with both Thrustmaster and Logitech wheels and it's available right now for only $119.00.

Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for Xbox One

This is the exact wheel we occasionally use on the Autoblog Livestream every Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm ET on Twitch. It's responsive and has easy, instant connectivity with an Xbox One. We wish we would've gotten our hands on it at its current price. The wheel is $169 off today to bring the price down to $230.99.