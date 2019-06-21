Junkyard Gems: Murdered-out 1990s European luxury sedans

Most of the big self-service wrecking yards that provide my Junkyard Gems organize their inventory with all the imports in a separate section. A few of them might separate European and Japanese cars, but there's not much attempt at categorization beyond that. I found this pair of similarly customized late-1990s European luxury sedans side-by-side in a Denver-area yard, and I had to wonder if they came from the same owner or ended up together just by chance.
On the left, a 1996 X300 Jaguar. On the right, a 1999 Mercedes-Benz W210 E-Class. The Jag sold for $56,320 new (about $93,500 in 2019 dollars), while the Benz started at $48,990 (about $76,500 today).
Most, but not all, of the once-shiny wheels on both cars have received the flat-black Rustoleum treatment.
The XJ6's interior got this nifty red highlighting job.
Skull stickers abound.
The Jaguar received a flat-red primer spray job on the hood.
The interior of the 1999 Mercedes-Benz E320 4Matic sedan looks worn but not much modified.
Located just a few spaces away, this flat-black Volvo 940 wagon. Coincidence, or did someone scrap an entire fleet of these cars?
