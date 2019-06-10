Ultima RS is a British track machine with 1,200 horsepower, 250 mph top speed

You may not hear much about Ultima here in the States, but it's worth grabbing your attention for this British bomber the small Leicester company just released today. It's called the Ultima RS, and this road-legal (in the UK) track car has 1,200 horsepower and a 250 mph top speed. Now, where can you send your money, right?
In addition to the ludicrously high top speed, the RS can do the sprint to 60 mph in only 2.3 seconds and complete the quarter mile in just 9.2 seconds. Under the engine cover of this mid-engine British rocket is true American muscle. Ultima starts with the LT5 crate engine (Corvette ZR1 motor) from GM for this application, and then gets to work tuning it up from there. The standard Ultima form of the supercharged LT5 produces 800 horsepower, but can be pushed to 1,200 ponies, like we mentioned earlier. All that power is then fed through a six-speed manual gearbox from Porsche. It's the GM-Porsche partnership we never could've predicted, come to life. If that amount of power sounds rather intimidating to you, Ultima will also be producing versions of the RS with the 480-horsepower LT1 and 650-horsepower LT4. Additionally, the LS3, LS7 and LSA GM engines can be dropped in if you so desire. Truthfully, they're all going to be entirely bonkers, and you won't come anywhere near to exploiting the car's true potential on the street.
Ultima quotes a weight for the lightest version of the car at 2,050 pounds. There are carbon fiber bits all over it to smash it into the asphalt with plentiful amounts of downforce. Lightweight, forged 19-inch Ultima-designed wheels wrapped in an array of Michelin performance tires adorn all four corners. Six-piston AP brake calipers do the stopping, with a quoted 100-0 mph time of 3.3 seconds. Ultima thinks its car in the highest output settings will be able to trounce any current hypercars on the block when it comes to lap times.
As for its streetability, Ultima is offering a front hydraulic lift kit and quieter, adjustable stainless steel exhaust system. The interior is rather sparse. It's just you, the gauges, three pedals and a gear lever. If you want one, Ultima says it'll ship the car worldwide. Of course, the Ultima isn't road legal in the U.S., but it could be a pretty epic track car. Pricing isn't out yet, but Ultima claims you'll be able to buy one starting at around the same price as a new BMW M3. Think somewhere in the $70,000 range, with the extra powerful versions getting much more expensive beyond that.
