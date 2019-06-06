BAC bringing new-and-improved Mono to Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed is set to host a moment that only happens roughly once in a decade. Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is unveiling a new car; specifically, a new Mono. A short teaser video gives a slight preview of what to expect.
It's been about eight years since BAC dropped the sheet on the miraculously sporty one-seater Mono, and the company has been busy the entire time. In April, BAC unveiled a special-edition livery for the 100th Mono built, and just in late May, BAC announced the opening of its third U.S. dealership, located in Dallas, Texas.
But a small company can't sell the same car for 10 years, no matter how many dealerships it has. It needs to improve, especially in a time when technology is advancing at a rate never seen before in the history of automotive development and manufacturing.
In the teaser, BAC says it is forever striving for ultimate perfection ... lighter, more powerful, faster. This debut, BAC says, will take things to the next level. Judging by the under-the-covers silhouette, it appears the car won't be an entirely revolutionary new model, but rather an evolution of the Mono.
The official launch will happen July 4, 2019.
