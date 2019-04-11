BAC celebrates 100th Mono with special-edition model

While numerous automakers have recently celebrated or are currently celebrating their 100th birthdays, BAC is celebrating 100 Monos built. Chassis No. 100, which has a unique custom look, was delivered exactly 10 years since the company registered in the United Kingdom.
Produced since 2012, the Mono is marketed as "the world's only single-seater road-legal supercar. It weighs less than 1,300 pounds, and with its 305-horsepower naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill, it claims a 0-to-60 time of just 2.8 seconds.
BAC, which builds about three cars per month, sold the 100th Mono to the Strøjer Samlingen auto museum in Assens, Denmark. The special Mono joins 120 vehicles the museum has on display, including Bugattis, Koenigseggs, McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, and a few James Bond movie cars.
BAC might not have the same cache as the other brands, but its unique design sets it apart. And this specific Mono stands out from other Monos with a unique British racing green and gold colorway laid over gorgeous exposed carbon fiber. The centenary car also has a golden "Chassis 100" plaque, and gold accents on the wheels and seats.
Although 100 cars might seem minuscule compared to bigger manufacturers, BAC is still growing. "There is a lot more excitement to come from BAC in the near future," BAC Co-Founder and Director of Product Development Neill Briggs noted in the press release.
