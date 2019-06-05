Drunk wrong-way driver collides with semi in horrifying highway video

Warning: This video contains violent content
A concerned citizen witnessed one of the most terrifying moments of his life this week when he saw a Chevrolet Silverado driving down the wrong side of the highway collide with a semi-truck. The semi later caught fire and burned to the ground, while the pickup was totaled. The driver of the pickup was reportedly under the influence.
The video was captured by somebody driving on I-74 west in northwest Illinois near a town called Orion. A Silverado is seen going the wrong way on I-74 east at speeds of more than 60 mph. Several cars pass the pickup in the right lane before a semi-truck in the left lane crashed into the Chevy. It was not a full head-on collision, as the pickup clipped the passenger side of the semi, but at those speeds, it didn't really matter. Both vehicles were destroyed, with the semi catching on fire in the median.
There are slightly conflicting reports of the condition of the people involved. The video from WQAB below states that both drivers were hurt and taken to the hospital. The person who filmed the video above, however, states that "both drivers were fine" and "the semi driver had a couple scratches." Most importantly, neither was seriously hurt.
The driver of the white Chevy was identified as a 24-year-old from Iowa. He was arrested for driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the interstate.
