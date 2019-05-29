Odell Beckham Jr.'s custom Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy is larger than life

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't even played a single game for his new team, yet he's already making a splash in Cleveland. Not for his play, but for his car. Images and video of OBJ's custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan hit the web this week, and it suits his larger-than-life personality perfectly. The Browns orange wrap is a minor piece in a grand package that includes a custom hood ornament that replicates his famous one-handed behind-his-head catch. Sorry, Spirit of Ecstasy.
OBJ's career has been too impressive to be defined by a single play, but his 2014 catch against the Dallas Cowboys (seen below) is certainly a top highlight. Widely considered one of the greatest catches in all of NFL history, it has now been immortalized in a hood ornament of all things. But not just any hood ornament. It takes the place of the sacred Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy on his custom Cleveland-themed Cullinan SUV. And yes, it can still be hidden within the grille.
NFL players, and athletes in general, have been known to create some of the wildest custom vehicles we've seen, and OBJ's Double-R is no exception. Built by Dreamworks Motorsports in Roxboro, North Carolina, the Cullinan has an orange wrap, dark 26-inch Forgiato wheels with floating RR center caps, gloss black accents, and Suntek Films window tint. That's just the basic stuff.
Cementing his car as a truly unique piece are the sound system and the interior. Dreamworks built a subwoofer box to mimic the iconic Rolls-Royce grille, and the one-off starlight headliner was constructed just for this vehicle with a custom pattern. Plus there's that Spirit of Hubris up front.
Whether it's a no from you, dawg, or it's a resounding yes, there's no doubt this thing will get people talking. Inspect the details in the gallery above.
