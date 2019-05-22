Severe storms roll trailers, shred grandstand at Missouri's Lucas Oil Speedway

According to a press release from Lucas Oil Speedway, a storm came through late Monday night, early Tuesday morning and "damaged several buildings, destroyed the grandstands at the off-road track, and also damaged some of the grandstands at the dirt track." The release also states that there was possibly a tornado, though there is no video evidence.
The nearby campground was also affected, as many recreational vehicles were toppled, and the entire area lost power. Several people were sent to the hospital to treat injuries, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time.
Here's what the newly-covered grandstand at the Lucas Oil Speedway looks like this morning follow severe weather overnight in Wheatland, MO pic.twitter.com/KDqZaedLu7— Lauren Barnas KOLR10 (@LaurenBarnas) May 21, 2019
The campers on the grounds had already arrived for this weekend's scheduled race, the Show-Me 100, which the Speedway calls "the crown jewel event for dirt Late Models."
Storm damage at the off-road track at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/7BGwdgNSef— Lexi Spivak (@LexiSpivakTV) May 21, 2019
For now, the race has been postponed, and the Speedway is evaluating the possibility of a makeup weekend. A follow-update will be posted to the Lucas Oil Speedway website on Tuesday, May 28.
Here's a look at some of the storm damage at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO. Thankfully several people who were hurt when their campers were flipped or rolled are expected to recover. Report coming up on @KCTV5 News at 10PM pic.twitter.com/cECHUO60Yi— Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) May 22, 2019