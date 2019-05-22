Motorsports

Severe storms roll trailers, shred grandstand at Missouri's Lucas Oil Speedway

The speedway blames a possible tornado

May 22nd 2019 at 4:55PM
After severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding this week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Some of the most extreme conditions crossed the central portion of the state, including Wheatland, Missouri, home of the Lucas Oil Speedway. A "possible tornado" heavily damaged the speedway, which was forced to postpone this weekend's Show-Me 100 race.

According to a press release from Lucas Oil Speedway, a storm came through late Monday night, early Tuesday morning and "damaged several buildings, destroyed the grandstands at the off-road track, and also damaged some of the grandstands at the dirt track." The release also states that there was possibly a tornado, though there is no video evidence. The nearby campground was also affected, as many recreational vehicles were toppled, and the entire area lost power. Several people were sent to the hospital to treat injuries, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time. The campers on the grounds had already arrived for this weekend's scheduled race, the Show-Me 100, which the Speedway calls "the crown jewel event for dirt Late Models." For now, the race has been postponed, and the Speedway is evaluating the possibility of a makeup weekend. A follow-update will be posted to the Lucas Oil Speedway website on Tuesday, May 28.
  • News Source: Lucas Oil Speedway, Twitter, Fox 4
