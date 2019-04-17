Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 is a symbolic passing of the torch

Mercedes-Benz proudly claims it birthed the automobile on Jan. 29, 1886, when Carl Benz applied for a patent for a "vehicle powered by a gas engine." The three-wheeled car first made its appearance in July 1886, and an era of fossil-fueled mobility began. Now, 133 years later, Benz is ready to mark the beginning of a new electric-powered era with a special edition of its upcoming battery-powered SUV. This is the EQC 1886 Edition.
Consider this a passing of the torch, as Mercedes-Benz is acknowledging its path to its current state with a vehicle that represents its future plans. Benz added numerous special touches to the EQC, the first car to be developed under the Mercedes-Benz EQ "product and technology brand." It also brings special services, as Benz believes "its idea of future mobility goes well beyond vehicles."
To start, the Edition 1886, which comes only in metallic high-tech silver paint, features a black panel radiator "grille" with gloss black louvres and edges. It also has a gloss black fender badge with blue 1886 lettering and gloss black 10-spoke 20-inch wheels with white accents. Inside, the Indigo Blue and Black seats feature a new design in MB-Tex vinyl and Dinamica microfiber. "Edition 1886" is embroidered into the seats and the center console, and "EQC" is embroidered in the floor mats.
The features continue with the inclusion of the Energizing Package, which is meant to do exactly what it sounds like. It works with several systems, such as the climate control, the lighting, the air fragrance, the air ionization, and seat ventilation in attempts to keep the driver alert. An "energizing coach" computes data about the driving circumstances and environment to choose specific programs for the driver. This can be further personalized by integrating Garmin smart wearables to provide the vehicle with individual health and well-being information.
Extra features include Mercedes-Benz's driver assistance systems, a Burmester Surround Sound System, and power adjustable driver and front passenger seats with memory. Special remote and navigation services can also be added to the 1886.
Mercedes-Benz makes no mention of any changes to the powertrain or drivetrain, as all EQCs have an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery, two asynchronous electric motors, and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. They are rated to have a range of up to 293 miles. With 402 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, Mercedes says the EQC can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC 1886 Edition will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show and will be available for purchase in 2020.
