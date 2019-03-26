Roborace has its own Hot Wheels car now

The car needed no cartoonish exaggeration for its honey-I-shrunk-the-kids adaptation, because its real-life form is already outlandishly styled. The toy is based on the completely cabinless Robocars, not the previously seen prototype DevBot or DevBot 2.0 that will compete in the first Roborace season.
We're ready for the future of racing with our newest collab with @roborace. Stay tuned for more to come. #HotWheelsxRoborace pic.twitter.com/NUMahJNbgj— Hot Wheels (@Hot_Wheels) March 26, 2019
The Hot Wheels toy might not have electric motors at each wheel, nor does it have any of the complicated lidar, radar, ultrasonic sensors, cameras, or software found in the real Robocar. But, it does have the feature most important to a toy car: "gravity-assisted autonomous driving." All it needs is a little bit of kinetic energy to get it going.
The toy has a black and yellow color scheme that accentuates the aerodynamic features that separate the wheels from the cabin. It wears the number 33 on its sides, and honeycomb graphics match the real car's similar designs.