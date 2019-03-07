Geneva 2019, Jaguar I-Pace and Toyota Supra | Autoblog Podcast #572

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore welcomes the newest Autoblog staffers, West Coast Editor James Riswick and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. First, the trio talk about the cars they've been driving: the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace and the 2019 Lexus LX 570. After that, they recap the exciting 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and all its highlights, disappointments and oddities. Then they answer some listener mail about the new Toyota Supra before closing the podcast with the Spend My Money segment.
- Introducing Zac Palmer and James Riswick
- Driving the Jaguar I-Pace
- Driving the Lexus LX 570
- 2019 Geneva Motor Show recap
- Mail Bag: Is the Toyota Supra a hit or a miss?
- Spend My Money
