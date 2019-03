Spanish Hispano Suiza teases 1,000-horsepower Carmen luxury EV

Last week we wrote about a new 1,070-horsepower Hispano-Suiza twin-turbo V10 supercar that will hit the market this spring, priced at about $2.5 million. This isn't it.Instead, this Hispano Suiza in the teaser image is the Spanish carbon fiber grand tourer with electric power , named Carmen. There are apparently two competing Hispano Suizas in existence right now, with both iterations saying they have rights to the legendary name; the Spanish version seems to do without a hyphen in its name. For the end user — we believe there will be an end user — it will merely come down to choosing whether they want their hyper-luxury supercar to be powered by gasoline or electricity.And the Carmen also comes with a lot of power, 750 kW or 1,019 horsepower to be exact. The 3,726-pound production car is promised to hit 62 mph in less than 3 seconds, propelled by two PMSM or permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors, one for each rear wheel. There's a 80 kWh lithium-ion, in-house battery pack arranged in a T-shape behind the occupants, with a claimed power density of 230 Wh/kg. The company says more power is on its way, anticipating a 300 Wh/kg battery pack good for 105 kWh. Range is projected to be beyond 250 miles.As for the design, the teaser reveals little more than a retro teardrop shape, with lights housed in the negative area of the cut-off tail. We will know more when the wraps come off in Geneva.