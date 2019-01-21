Geely reveals FY11 SUV, its first vehicle built on the Volvo Geely-designed platform

A couple of years ago, Geely and Volvo announced they were collaborating on a new platform to underpin vehicles to be built by both brands. Parent company Geely has officially released photos of what it made with these jointly-developed underpinnings: the FY11. Yes, we're sure you're as inspired by that name as we are.
Anyway, the FY11 appears to be one of those coupe SUV things that are so popular nowadays. Like a lot of other Chinese vehicles, this one looks like a knockoff of a popular car that already exists. The one we're thinking of here is the Mercedes GLE Coupe. Sure the front and rear end design differentiates it from the Merc, but the profile and everything else is scarily similar. The direct frontal view and quad tailpipes are probably the most distinctive styling points on the vehicle.
As of now, the only Volvo riding on the company's new CMA (compact modular architecture) is the new XC40. By eyeballing the Geely, we get a glimpse of the architecture's scalability in practice — the Geely appears much longer than the XC40. But why should we care about the Geely now? Well, presently we don't have to. Geely does have plans to bring a range of vehicles to the U.S. and Europe one day, though. How long we'll have to wait for such an occurrence is anyone's guess.
The Geely FY11 will be fitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This figure isn't disappointing, but not particularly sporty either. Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive will be available to begin with. That's all the information we have for now, and no interior photos were provided. Geely says details like these will be available "in the near future."
