NBA sneakerhead P.J. Tucker has Rolls-Royce Jordan 3s that match his Cullinan

So, what can you gift the sneakerhead who has everything? Houston-based Post Oak Motors knew it couldn't just gift any old pair of kicks from Flight Club, so the dealership commissioned a pair of Rolls-Royce-themed Air Jordan 3s to match the Rolls-Royce Cullinan that Tucker had recently purchased.
The custom kicks were crafted by Jake Danklefs and his crew at Dank & Co. As shown in his Instagram post below, they were made to mirror the color scheme of the Cullinan Tucker ordered, which has white paint over a red interior. From afar, they look pretty similar to the Pure White Jordan 3 retros, but the details set it far apart from that general release shoe.
Aside from the red guts and icey translucent outsole, the shoe is made entirely of various textures and hues of white. It has gloss, it has matte leather, it has alligator print, and it has a secondary reptile print. It all comes together with the double-R Rolls-Royce logo on the tongue.
Another first! This time, my first full reconstruction on a Jordan 3 silhouette! Made for my dude @therealpjtucker17 on behalf of the fine people of @postoakmotorcars in Houston. We collaborated on this fine gift to match PJs newest acquisition, the new @rollsroycecars #Cullinan. Luxe white with red interior! . . . . #nicekicks #solecollector #solesociety #sneakernews #shoes #hypebeast #customkicks #jordans #followme #kicksonfire #kickstagram #kicks0l0gy #love #sneakers #highsnobiety #complexkicks #complexkicks #dankandco #dankcustoms #kicksoftheday #angelusdirect #sneakernews #igsneakercommunity #shoegame #grexairbrush #jordan3 #jordan #recon #rollsroycecullinan #rollsroyce
Tucker likes his cars, too. In addition to his Cullinan, he's flashed on Instagram a Miami Blue AWT Motorsports Porsche 911, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, and a Ferrari 488 Spider. He even has a photo of him with an old gold Nissan Maxima similar to the one his mom bought him for his first car when he was 14 years old.
To some, this kind of sneaker obsession might seem frivolous or silly, but who are we to speak? We're car nerds, possibly the most money-sucking hobby there is.