The 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e Starts at $27,300

Toyota is aiming to take advantage of an uptick in interest in the perceived security of all-wheel drive by offering the 2019 Prius with an AWD-e option. After the car debuted at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show, Toyota announced the cheapest AWD Prius will start at $27,300 with destination.
For the new model year, in addition to slight exterior alterations, Toyota decided to go with a new trim naming structure for the Prius. The Prius L Eco is the cheapest model, starting at $24,690. The LE is the next step at $25,900, then comes the XLE at $28,740, and the Limited starts at $33,120.
With the Prius, the price of adding AWD changes from trim to trim. On the LE, the AWD-e choice adds $1,400, upping the price to $27,300. On the higher XLE model, AWD-e is $1,000 extra, putting the starting price at $29,740.
As the "-e" part of the name indicates, the AWD-e system has an electric motor that powers the rear wheels. As it is not a permanently-on system, it kicks in between zero and six mph or when needed for optimal traction up to 43 mph. It is rated at 52 mpg city, 48 mpg highway, and 50 mpg combined. In a stroke, the new Prius AWD-e instantly becomes one of the most fuel-efficient AWD models on the market – just what consumers are looking for.
Related Video:
For the new model year, in addition to slight exterior alterations, Toyota decided to go with a new trim naming structure for the Prius. The Prius L Eco is the cheapest model, starting at $24,690. The LE is the next step at $25,900, then comes the XLE at $28,740, and the Limited starts at $33,120.
With the Prius, the price of adding AWD changes from trim to trim. On the LE, the AWD-e choice adds $1,400, upping the price to $27,300. On the higher XLE model, AWD-e is $1,000 extra, putting the starting price at $29,740.
As the "-e" part of the name indicates, the AWD-e system has an electric motor that powers the rear wheels. As it is not a permanently-on system, it kicks in between zero and six mph or when needed for optimal traction up to 43 mph. It is rated at 52 mpg city, 48 mpg highway, and 50 mpg combined. In a stroke, the new Prius AWD-e instantly becomes one of the most fuel-efficient AWD models on the market – just what consumers are looking for.
Related Video: