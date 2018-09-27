5 great floor mats for your car | Autoblog's Favorites

Custom Accessories Armor All - $29.99
Weather-proof 4-piece set includes anti-slip backing and can be altered to fit most vehicles.
FH Group heavy duty tall channel - $21.28
Mat is waterproof and stain-resistant. Tall outer ridges help prevent leaking onto the carpet.
AmazonBasics 3 piece car mat - $15.29
The most affordable on the list. It prevents leaks and spills and can be trimmed to fit your car.
BDK ProLiner heavy duty - $23.90
Protects original flooring from multiple types of weather damage and is easy to clean and wash.
FlexTough - $49.95
SUV drivers, we've got you covered. Non-slip, heavy duty, with a protective liner for the trunk.
What's protecting your car's floor?
