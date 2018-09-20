VW I.D. Buzz Cargo: EV microbus gets a commercial version

In case Volkswagen's upcoming I.D. Buzz electric microbus looked like a retro-inspired cutesy people carrier, VW's Commercial Vehicles division is making sure it'll hold its own as a work van as well. Volkswagen has released photos of the I.D. Buzz's Cargo variant concept.
VW says the Cargo's payload is nearly 1,800 pounds, and that it'll have an IoT-connected shelving system that helps keep track of all the items on board. The van's doors can be opened electrically. Compared to the regular Buzz, the Cargo's rear overhang is longer for logistical reasons. The Cargo rides on the electric MEB platform, which Volkswagen says is a good fit for a commercial vehicle due to its low center of gravity and ability to free up interior space.
The Cargo also has an autonomous mode, which enables the driver to handle orders and delivery schedules without interrupting driving. The passenger-side double seat also folds down to function as a desk.
As well as the two-tone van lacking any outside mirrors, there's no regular gauge cluster in the Cargo's dashboard, but instead the most-needed controls are centered in the steering wheel hub, and information is projected onto the windshield with an augmented reality head-up display. There's also a tablet for infotainment and HVAC controls. Still, the minimalistic dash has a lot of cubby boxes for storage.
With a 111 kWh battery pack, the Cargo has a WLTP range of up to 342 miles. There's also a 48 kWh battery for delivery vans, and it can be charged to 80 percent in mere 15 minutes — handy if you're doing delivery runs and have no time to wait for the van to recharge. Using the solar module on the Cargo's roof, the van's range can be extended up to 9 miles per day: For once, there's a reason to park in the sunlight. The Cargo also comes with a 230-volt electrical connection for tools.
The I.D. Buzz Cargo is displayed at the IAA commercial vehicle show in Hannover, Germany. The Cargo's production version is slated for 2021.
Related Video:
VW says the Cargo's payload is nearly 1,800 pounds, and that it'll have an IoT-connected shelving system that helps keep track of all the items on board. The van's doors can be opened electrically. Compared to the regular Buzz, the Cargo's rear overhang is longer for logistical reasons. The Cargo rides on the electric MEB platform, which Volkswagen says is a good fit for a commercial vehicle due to its low center of gravity and ability to free up interior space.
The Cargo also has an autonomous mode, which enables the driver to handle orders and delivery schedules without interrupting driving. The passenger-side double seat also folds down to function as a desk.
As well as the two-tone van lacking any outside mirrors, there's no regular gauge cluster in the Cargo's dashboard, but instead the most-needed controls are centered in the steering wheel hub, and information is projected onto the windshield with an augmented reality head-up display. There's also a tablet for infotainment and HVAC controls. Still, the minimalistic dash has a lot of cubby boxes for storage.
With a 111 kWh battery pack, the Cargo has a WLTP range of up to 342 miles. There's also a 48 kWh battery for delivery vans, and it can be charged to 80 percent in mere 15 minutes — handy if you're doing delivery runs and have no time to wait for the van to recharge. Using the solar module on the Cargo's roof, the van's range can be extended up to 9 miles per day: For once, there's a reason to park in the sunlight. The Cargo also comes with a 230-volt electrical connection for tools.
The I.D. Buzz Cargo is displayed at the IAA commercial vehicle show in Hannover, Germany. The Cargo's production version is slated for 2021.
Related Video: